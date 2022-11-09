Miriam Bagwell Stewart, 73, widow of Frank Donald "Donnie" Stewart, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, June 20, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Clifton Arnold and Lois Taylor Bagwell. Miriam was a graduate of Greenwood High School and has been employed by Greenwood Mills, Harris Plant, for over 55 years. She was a member of New Market Baptist Church and was an avid Clemson Fan.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Stewart Mayfield and husband Barry and Kayla Brooke Stewart, all of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Cameron and Cayden Schultz, Ava Stewart and Madison Mayfield; twin sister, Mildred B. Reid of Greenwood; her nephew, Daris Ronald Reid and wife Missy and a great-niece, McKenzie Jordan Reid. She was predeceased by a grandson, Myles Scott Mayfield.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Brian Brock, her Godchild, officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Sudduth, Marvin Sudduth, Barry Mayfield, Richard Coker, Cameron Schultz, Cayden Schultz and Gary Faulkner.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 to 1:00 Friday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.