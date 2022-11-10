Miriam Bagwell Stewart, 73, widow of Frank Donald "Donnie" Stewart, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, June 20, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Clifton Arnold and Lois Taylor Bagwell. Miriam was a graduate of Greenwood High School and had been employed by Greenwood Mills, Harris Plant, for over 55 years. She was a member of New Market Baptist Church and was an avid Clemson Fan.