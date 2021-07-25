Ms. Minnie Pearl Harrison, age 77, was met by the Heavenly Father on July 17, 2021.
Ms. Harrison will be dearly missed by her children: James (Georgia) Harrison of Laurens and Deborah Harrison of McCormick, siblings: Bobby Harrison, Mary Louise Cartledge and Jessie (Gilbert) Morgan; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends.
The services for Ms. Minnie Harrison was Saturday, July 24,2021 at Childs Funeral Home, Clinton, SC. The final resting place was Orchard Park Memorial Gardens.