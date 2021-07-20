EDGEFIELD — Mrs. Minnie Louise Wideman, 76, was the daughter of the late George and Alma Kelly. She was the wife of the late William Henry Wideman. She was a faithful member of Zion Chapel AME Church, where she sang in the choir and was an active member of Church School. She was a dedicated worker at Delta Apparel, until her retirement.
Survivors include a son, Willie Henry (Janet) Wideman; a daughter, Daphne Michelle Wideman; five grandchildren: Montrell Wideman, Andre (Chris) Moton, James Hackett, Jaden Harris and Celesta Kelly, a sister, Donna Parks and brother James Kelly, three sisters-in law, and 2 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel AME Church, McCormick, with Rev. George H. Oliver officiating. Please follow Covid-19 protocol. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Wideman family.