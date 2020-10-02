PLUM BRANCH — Minnie Lee Yeldell, 61, of 316 Harmony Road, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, she is the daughter of Janie Lou Cartledge Yeldell and the late George C. Yeldell. She was a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E Church in Plum Branch.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Deterrance Yeldell of the home; two daughters, LaShonda (Duane) Jones of Greenwood and Quintisha Yeldell of McCormick; two brothers, Willie (Eddie Mae) Yeldell of Edgefield and Ricky Yeldell of Plum Branch; three sisters, Brenda (Robert) Duncan of Plum Branch, Gloria (John) Searles Lewis and Sandra (Charlie) Gilliam, both of Greenwood; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Zion Chapel A.M.E Church in Plum Branch, SC. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of a daughter, Lashonda Jones, 1228 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.