Minnie B. Chadwick Marse Cates, 92, resident of Ashley Place, former resident of LaPort Drive, widow of Frank Cates, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Hospice House of Greenwood.

Born July 15, 1930, in Dillard, GA, she was a daughter of the late Sam Bruton Chadwick and Blanche Rose Holt Chadwick. She was retired from Greenwood Mills Harris Plant and the Oxford Sewing Room.

