Minnie B. Chadwick Marse Cates, 92, resident of Ashley Place, former resident of LaPort Drive, widow of Frank Cates, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Hospice House of Greenwood.
Born July 15, 1930, in Dillard, GA, she was a daughter of the late Sam Bruton Chadwick and Blanche Rose Holt Chadwick. She was retired from Greenwood Mills Harris Plant and the Oxford Sewing Room.
Mrs. Cates was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Thrice married, she was first married to the late James Lawson, then to the late Sam Marse.
Surviving are two sons, Joey Lawson of Greenwood and Grover and wife Shirley Chadwick, all of Greenwood; a sister, Dottie Goulart Bryant and husband Donnie of Greenwood; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Lawson and ten brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:30 to 3:30 Friday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
