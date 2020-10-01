Minister Linda Mae Edwards
Minister Linda Mae Edwards, 69, of 1109-C Anderson Street, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Christopher Sr. and the late Mattie Lou Lanier Christopher. She was a minister at Morris Chapel Baptist Church and was on the City Council of Greenwood for 23 years. She is preceded in death by three brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters Pamela (Alan) Dickerson of El Paso, TX, Stephanie Edwards of Greenwood, SC, Michelle Edwards of Ninety Six, SC, Jamie L. Edwards of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Charles (Brenda) Christopher and Marvin (Nora) Christopher, both of Greenwood; one sister, Phyllis Hackett of Greenwood; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one nephew; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.