HODGES — Miley Thomas Harvey, 73, of Hodges, husband of Jane Pope Harvey, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Symmes and Doris Hodges Harvey. He was a truck driver for 38 years with Greenwood Motor Lines and Richtex Brick Company and then owned and operated Choice Cut Lawn Care. Miley enjoyed dirt track racing, drag racing, motorcycles and basically everything that had a motor and went fast. He was the flagman at I-20 Speedway, Modoc and Laurens dirt tracks and was a classic car enthusiast.