HODGES — Miley Thomas Harvey, 73, of Hodges, husband of Jane Pope Harvey, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Symmes and Doris Hodges Harvey. He was a truck driver for 38 years with Greenwood Motor Lines and Richtex Brick Company and then owned and operated Choice Cut Lawn Care. Miley enjoyed dirt track racing, drag racing, motorcycles and basically everything that had a motor and went fast. He was the flagman at I-20 Speedway, Modoc and Laurens dirt tracks and was a classic car enthusiast.
Miley was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church and a former member of Hodges Church of God, where he served as choir director. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He loved everyone but most important, he was a devoted Christian, who loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his whole heart.
Miley is survived by his loving wife, Jane, of the home; his children, Chris Harvey (Amber) of Saluda, Kim Marlowe (Kenneth) of Ridge Spring, Brant Rodgers (Jennifer) of Greenwood, Robbie Rodgers (Sharee) of Honea Path and Steven Rodgers of Greenwood; his sisters, Ann Reese and Helen Smith (Don), both of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, Hayden Harvey, Grayson Harvey, Collin Marlowe, Brayden Marlowe, Alex Rodgers, Austin Rodgers (Gina), Ben Rodgers and Tyler Rodgers; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Marlowe and Lyn Hinman; and a host of neices and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 369, Hodges, SC 29653.