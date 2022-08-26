Mildred "Sissy" Dunlap Brockenbrough, 89, resident of Amherst Drive, wife of George Brockenbrough, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 2, 1932, in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Thornwell and Mildred C. Harris Dunlap. She was a graduate of Clinton High School and attended Winthrop University. Sissy was on the board for Greenwood Lander Performing Arts, and members of the Old South Carolina Presbyterian Council and Trinity Council. She was also a member of several Bridge Clubs, Ivey Garden Club, Circle 9 and moderator of Presbyterian Women, Greenwood Woman's Club, and honorary life members of Danse De Noel Assembly and Presbyterian Woman.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 53 years and served as both deacon, elder, and held many other leadership and volunteer roles including Secretary of the Trinity Presbytery.
Surviving in addition to her husband of almost 70 years are, three daughters, Mary Lee Kirkpatrick (Pat) of Woodstock, GA, Mildred "Millie" Patterson of Charlotte, and Helen Brockenbrough of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Anna Patel (Chirag) of Charlotte, Rachel Patterson, Austin Spradlin, (Bryan) of Covington, GA, and Alex Kirkpatrick of Seattle, WA; seven great-grandchildren, Grayson, Carter, and Landon Patel, Jacob, Joel, Eva, and Atticus Spradlin; and a sister-in-law, Martha Dunlap.
She was predeceased by a brother, Thornwell Dunlap, Jr.; and a son-in-law, Mark Patterson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Kyle Hite and Dr. Brad Christie officiating and will be lived streamed on the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood's YouTube Chanel.
The family will receive friends following the service in Alexander Hall Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
