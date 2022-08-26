Mildred "Sissy" Dunlap Brockenbrough, 89, resident of Amherst Drive, wife of George Brockenbrough, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born December 2, 1932, in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Thornwell and Mildred C. Harris Dunlap. She was a graduate of Clinton High School and attended Winthrop University. Sissy was on the board for Greenwood Lander Performing Arts, and members of the Old South Carolina Presbyterian Council and Trinity Council. She was also a member of several Bridge Clubs, Ivey Garden Club, Circle 9 and moderator of Presbyterian Women, Greenwood Woman's Club, and honorary life members of Danse De Noel Assembly and Presbyterian Woman.