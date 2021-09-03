Mildred "Bunnie" Bernice Gore Boswell, 76, resident of Greenwood, wife of John Franklin Boswell, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born January 11, 1945, in Tabor City, NC, she was a daughter of the late Paul U. Gore, Sr. and Ruth Lewis Gore. Bunnie was a graduate of Tabor City High School and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, John E. (Carol) Boswell of Greenwood; a daughter, Robin B. (Mark) Timmerman of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Amber B. (Chris) Satterfield, Courtney Boswell, Blake Timmerman, and Holly Timmerman all of Greenwood; a great-grandchild, Ryleigh Satterfield; a brother, Paul U. Gore, Jr. of Tabor City, NC, and a sister, Dianne Bell of Little River, SC.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Monday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Palce, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Diabetes Association, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
