Mildred Irene Cook Driggers, 92, of 215 Lowell Street, Ninety Six, widow of Harold Eugene Driggers, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late John William and Lula Mae Butler Cook. She retired from Greenwood Mills and was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Gary Driggers of Ninety Six; daughters-in-law, Tammy Driggers of Cokesbury and Brenda Driggers of Greenwood; sister, Ruth Goldman of Ninety Six; eight grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Eugene, Mildred was preceded in death by two sons, Danny Driggers and Bruce Driggers; a sister, Avenelle Wells; and a brother, Wayne Cook.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Elmwood Cemetery with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mildred's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 95 Saluda Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family will be at the home.