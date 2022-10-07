Mildred Irene Bowers Bullard, 79, of Greenwood, wife of Thomas "Tommy" Bullard, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Douglas Otis Bowers and Lizzie Mae Bryant Bowers. Mildred retired from Greenwood Mills- Harris Plant, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

Tags