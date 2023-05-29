Mike Redd May 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Redd ABBEVILLE — S. Michael “Redd” Redd, 60, of Abbeville, husband of Deri Kay Redd, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories SCHSL releases sanctions on Ware Shoals Waterloo man dies in early morning wreck Judge denies bond for Greenwood man charged in summer bar shooting Report: Teen struck by car, another faces assault charge Start of work on Wilbanks could be weeks away Baers awarded Yard of the Month Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero GCCF awards funding to Goodwill Industries Democrats meet in McCormick Lander hosts Special Olympics’ Equestrian Games Quintin A. Pile earns CPA license