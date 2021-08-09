Mike R. Brown
ABBEVILLE — Mike R. Brown, 58, of Abbeville, husband of Cathy Kimsey Brown, died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his home. He was born in Abbeville to the late Wallace R. Brown and Martha Jones Brown.
Mike was employed in textiles. He enjoyed life. Mike and Cathy were happy, always spending their time together. Watching NASCAR races was a favorite past time. He worshipped at the Congregational Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Brown.
Mike is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cathy, of the home.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home — Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Willie McCurry officiating. A private family burial will follow.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mike, may be sent to the Congregational Holiness Church, PO Box 946, Abbeville SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
