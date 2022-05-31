WATERLOO — Danny Michael Pennington Sr. 71, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home.
Born in Kaymoor, WV, he was a son of the late Walter Dillard Pennington and Lillian Elizabeth Morton Pennington. Danny was formerly employed with South Land Mobile Homes and enjoyed being home, watching westerns and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nina Harrison.
Surviving are his children, Michael Pennington of Waterloo, Brianna Tedards (Benjamin) and Jarrid Price, both of Greenwood; sisters, Louann Pridemore, Hazel Jordan and Elizabeth Ann Plum; brothers, Alvin Pennington, Sr., Allen Pennington and Paul Pennington; nephew. Alvin Pennington, Jr.; and grandchildren, Sky Rayne Pennington, Able Chase Pennington, Mariza Campbell, Sophia May and Chandler Broome.
Services will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
