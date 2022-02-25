NINETY SIX — Michael Shane Wood, 50, resident of Frazier Road, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born February 8, 1972, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Roger Dale Wood and Gail Summer Wood. Shane was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Lander University. He worked at Gunnells Marine, and was an avid Clemson Tiger and Wildcats sports fan.

Shane was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and Small Timers Fishing Club.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Ninety Six are a son, Austin Wood of Ninety Six and a sister, Audra Wood and her fiancé Brian Dunaway of Ninety Six.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Scott Gilmer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Al Fortner, Chad Corley, Ajay Green, Trey Massey, Daniel Hill, Buddy Attaway, Austin Wood, and Mackie McKinney.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Sunday evening.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 301 Cambridge Street N. Ninety-Six, SC 29666.

For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Wood family.