HODGES — Michael E. Perry, 64, of Hodges, husband of Lynn Strawhorn Perry, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home.
Born in Newberry County, he was the son of the late Maxcy and Doris McCary Perry. Michael was a Supervisor at Greenwood Mills Harris Plant for 30 years, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Following his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Perry's Trash Service from 1997-2020 and attended Gethsemane Church in Hodges.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Brandon McAllister; a sister, Maxine Perry; a brother, Lavern Perry; two nephews, Scott Bledsoe and Jeremy Cockrell; and his best friend, John Albert Nicholson.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Michael Perry of Saluda and Kasey McAllister of Hodges; four sisters: Joyce Rude of Saluda, Wanda (Perry) Powell of Hodges, Donna Tarlton of Saluda and Rhonda Cockrell of Ninety Six; grandchildren: Audreyanna Cooper, raised in the home, Devin Browne, Madison McAllister, Brayden McAllister, Brandon McAllister, Kopi McAllister and Delylah McAllister.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Gethsemane Church, with the Rev. Mark Lowe and Rev. Buddy Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Perry, Keith Strawhorn, Bryan Strawhorn, Austin Strawhorn, Gary McGuffin and Malcom Caldwell.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from noon-1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Church, 5010 Highway 25 North, Hodges, SC 29653.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.