Michael "Mike" Williams Sprouse, age 52, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Michael was born on November 5, 1969 in Savannah, Georgia to Ralph Theron and Emma Williams Sprouse and spent his childhood in Hardeeville, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

He attended Sol C. Johnson High School and graduated in 1988. Michael attended Georgia Southern University and Savannah Technical College. Over the years, he worked for several companies, including Southern Link and Lexington National Insurance in sales positions, where he excelled and won many awards.

Michael loved to play golf, regardless of the weather, and loved living on the golf course and being outside in the sun. You could often find him organizing a low country shrimp boil with too much spice. He will be remembered for his big smile and kind heart.

Michael is survived by his parents; son Jack Sprouse; sister Tina Sprouse Murphy (Richard); nephews Aidan and Seamus Murphy; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.