JAMAICA, NY — Michael "Mike" Perry, 64, of Greenwood passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Jamaica, NY, where he also resided.

Mr. Michael Perry, the son of Mary and the late Ossian Perry was born in Newark, NJ, on October 21,1957. He was an avid sports fan, a phenomenal dresser and he loved spending time with family and friends. Mike enjoyed the companionship of Effie Thompson for more than 30 years until her passing. Mike's relationship with Effie blessed him with 4 bonus children.

Mike's beautiful life will forever be cherished by his loving family and friends. Mike is survived by a son, Lamont (Andria) Carlton of Williamsburg, VA, his mother of the home, Mary Perry, two bonus sons; William (Cheryl) Thompson, Jr. of Simpsonville, SC; Je'mar (Lashika) Thompson of Greenwood, SC; two bonus daughters; Teresa and Alicia Thompson, both of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Kenneth Johnson of Toledo, OH, three aunts, Doris Saunders, East Orange, NJ, Pleasant Porter of Brooklyn, NY, Dorene Arrington of Hampton, VA, 1 nephew, Kenneth Johnson Jr; 9 bonus grandchildren, and 2 bonus great grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Ossian Perry, long time companion Effie Thompson, and bonus granddaughter Keundra Smith.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Elder D. C. Childs officiating. Burial will follow in The Evening Star. The family is at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com and services will be live streamed on the website. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perry family.