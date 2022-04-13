JAMAICA, NY — Michael "Mike" Perry, 64, of Greenwood passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Jamaica, NY, where he also resided.
Mr. Michael Perry, the son of Mary and the late Ossian Perry was born in Newark, NJ, on October 21,1957. He was an avid sports fan, a phenomenal dresser and he loved spending time with family and friends. Mike enjoyed the companionship of Effie Thompson for more than 30 years until her passing. Mike's relationship with Effie blessed him with 4 bonus children.
Mike's beautiful life will forever be cherished by his loving family and friends. Mike is survived by a son, Lamont (Andria) Carlton of Williamsburg, VA, his mother of the home, Mary Perry, two bonus sons; William (Cheryl) Thompson, Jr. of Simpsonville, SC; Je'mar (Lashika) Thompson of Greenwood, SC; two bonus daughters; Teresa and Alicia Thompson, both of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Kenneth Johnson of Toledo, OH, three aunts, Doris Saunders, East Orange, NJ, Pleasant Porter of Brooklyn, NY, Dorene Arrington of Hampton, VA, 1 nephew, Kenneth Johnson Jr; 9 bonus grandchildren, and 2 bonus great grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Ossian Perry, long time companion Effie Thompson, and bonus granddaughter Keundra Smith.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Elder D. C. Childs officiating. Burial will follow in The Evening Star. The family is at their respective homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com and services will be live streamed on the website. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perry family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.