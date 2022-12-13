Michael “Mike” Eugene McClinton, age 66, husband of Marilyn Williamson McClinton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Conyers, GA, after a year long battle with cancer. Born July 17, 1956 in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Deacon Robert Henry McClinton Jr. and Deaconess Lillie Mae Robinson McClinton.
Mike was a 1974 graduate of Greenwood High School and a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC, with a BS degree in Accounting. Mike owned and operated Robert’s Soul Food Restaurant for 23 years in Lithonia, GA, with his wife Marilyn, their daughter, Nikki, and staff.
Mike grew up in his home church of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, and continued his work for the Lord at Crawfordville Baptist Church in Conyers, GA, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent.
Mike is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 28 years, daughter, Nikita “ Nikki “ Williamson and granddaughter Kennedi; and a brother, Rev. Dr. Robert L. McClinton III (Jean V.), Greenwood, SC, sisters: Jacqueline “Jackie” A. (Travis) Paul, Greenwood, SC, and Irma L. O’Banner (Keith, Sr.), North Charleston, SC, and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, friends, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Mike was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Frank Davis.
Visitation for Mike will be Friday, December 16, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. at Divine Mortuary, 5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Crawfordville Baptist Church; 2300 Lake Rockaway Road, Conyers, GA 30012.