Michael ‘Mike’ Eugene McClinton

Michael “Mike” Eugene McClinton, age 66, husband of Marilyn Williamson McClinton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Conyers, GA, after a year long battle with cancer. Born July 17, 1956 in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Deacon Robert Henry McClinton Jr. and Deaconess Lillie Mae Robinson McClinton.

