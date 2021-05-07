MOCKSVILLE, NC — Michael "Mike" Eugene Ingle, 55, of Mocksville, NC, departed this world on May 1, 2021 from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Mike was born on July 28, 1965 in Spartanburg, SC. He was the son of the late Gene Ingle and Jackie (Mills) Ingle. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his niece Jettie Patton. In life, Mike attended South Carolina Schools, and he worked for Kontoor in the manufacturing industry as a service man for 10 years. Mike loved his family, NASCAR, fishing, and his dog Bella. Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory; his brothers Jerry Patton (Janice) of Mocksville, Jimmy Patton (Claudia) of Welcome, NC, his sisters Judy Ann Elledge (Charles) of South Carolina, Diane Ingle (Timothy) of South Carolina, nieces Jessica Justice, Ayla Justice, Julie Patton, Amanda McEachin, Angel Elledge, Jamie Elledge, and nephews Shawn Patton, and Ben Sanders. Also, surviving Mike are his numerous friends from work at Kontoor. Services arrangements will be made at a later date. To sign our online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefuneralservice.com. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville are honored to serve the family.