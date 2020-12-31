Michael ‘Lewie’ Rodgers
HODGES — Michael ‘Lewie’ Rodgers, of Hodges, husband of Kay Rodgers, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020. He was born in Saluda County, SC, to the late Carson Michael Rodgers and Virginia Forrest Matthews.
Affectionately known as ‘Pop’, Mr. Rodgers was a devoted Catholic and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Men’s Club. An avid South Carolina Gamecock and Atlanta Falcon’s fan, he cheered them on even during their toughest years. Pop was the proud owner/operator of We’ll Deal Auto Wholesale for 30 years. He loved his Gi Gi, his girls, friends and family. Pop’s grandboys were the lights of his life and his favorite thing to do was watch football with his ‘boys’.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Rodgers; stepfather, Ralph Matthews and two nieces, Melissa Burrus and Leigh Ann Rodgers.
Pop is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kay; his daughters, Kim Huckaby, Lisa Rodgers, Anna Rodgers (Randy) and Jennifer Raines (Butch); grandsons, Carson Gibert and Connor Linsenbigler and special daughter, Tonya Gurganus
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Father JP Narichetti officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Masks are encouraged for those attending. A private family burial will be held in Hodges Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Mike Rodgers, Tommy Cobb, Travis Gunter, Jay Greer, Buck Cobb, Ken Cobb, Larry Cobb, Perry Cobb and Harley Cobb. Honorary pallbearers will be James McClendon, Jack Griffith, Raymond Raines, Chris Kobe, Darrell Robinson, Ricky Newell, Tony Willis, Johnny Greer, Jimmy Cobb and Melvin Gibson.
The family is at the home of Lewie’s daughter, Kim Huckaby, 114 Mountain Shore Drive, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, in memory of Pop, may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PO Box 812, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Dr. Murakami, Dr. Kumar, and all of the doctors and staff of the ICU at Self Regional Healthcare.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Rodgers family.