SALUDA — Michael Keith "Snuffy" Burden, 60, of Saluda, husband of Sharon "Suzy" Fenstermaker Burden, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Charles Alton Burden and Florene Dudley Burden. Keith drove for Mountain View Farms for many years and was a former fire fighter with Greenwood City Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and was a member of Big Red Hunting Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his daughter, Josie Burden of Ninety Six; and a sister, Brenda Wells of Ware Shoals.
Services will be private.
Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.