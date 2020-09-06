Michael Harold Sullivan, 73, widower of RuthAnn Felicia Hynes Sullivan of Foxcroft Drive, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Chicago, Il, he was a son of the late Harold Earl and Alice Westgate Sullivan.
He was a 1963 graduate of Lakeview High School in Chicago two years early and worked as an IT director for several companies throughout his career until his retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He achieved 4th degree Knights of Columbus in Chicago, IL.
He is survived by one son, Michael Timothy Sullivan of Newberry, Two daughters, Christine Winchester of Charlotte and Kathleen Maez (David) of Greenwood, a sister Darlene Leitsch (Tom), three grandchildren, Hunter Maez, Samantha Maez and Casey Winchester. He was an adored uncle for many nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that trees be planted in his honor.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com