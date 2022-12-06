JOANNA — Michael Eugene Morris, 57, husband of Donna Morris, resident of Milton Road in Joanna, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.
Born February 7, 1965, in Clinton, SC, he was a son of Dorothy Hazel Bigham of Mauldin, and Maxie Eugene Morris (Dana) of Leavenworth, KS. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and retired from SCDOT after 30 plus years of service. After retiring, he enjoyed working as a softball umpire, playing golf, and cheering on the Clinton Red Devils and The Carolina Gamecocks.
He was a member of Ninety Six Church of God.
Surviving are a daughter, Erin Michelle Morris of Waterloo; a son, Ryan Nathaniel Morris of Waterloo; a brother, Jared Foster of Port Royal; a sister, Angela Morris of Joanna; two step-sisters, Diane Miller (Jimmy) of Clinton and Darlene Shepard; three grandchildren, Jaida Williams, Tycen Williams, and Nathan Morris; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a special nephew, A.D. Foster.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Buddy Bridges officiating.
Entombment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Greg Brown, Greg Barfield, Jeff Minor, Keith Baily, Mark Montag, and Demetris Andrews.
Honorary escort will be Rod Holmes, Mike Smith, Jeff Bailey, Bobby Swindler, Kirk Davis, Bobby Welborn, David Rice, Lee Templeton, Ryan Thomas, Bennie Brewer, and Steve and Alex Riley.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 4-5:30 Saturday afternoon at Blyth Funeral Home.