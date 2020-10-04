Michael Bishop Dilleshaw
Michael Bishop “Mike” Dilleshaw, 68, resident of Meadowview Lane, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.
Born September 21, 1952, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late John D. “J.D.” and Lizzie Mae Weeks Dilleshaw. He was a former painter.
Surviving are a son, Christopher Dilleshaw of Albertville, AL; two brothers, John (Chip) Dilleshaw, and Rick (Joyce) Dilleshaw, all of Greenwood; nephews, Danny Dilleshaw, Jason Dilleshaw and Joshua Williams; and nieces, Teasa Roddy and Kelly Jenkins.
He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Peggy Dilleshaw.
Private memorial services will be conducted at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Inurnment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Dilleshaw family.