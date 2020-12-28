Michael "Mike" L. Barbour, 60, of 122 Stoney Point Road, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home.
Born in Lebanon, MO, he was the son of Sherry Barbour Jones. He was employed by C&S Chemicals and was of the Christian faith. Mike was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Sherry of Tennessee are his children, Justin Barbour (Renee) of Ninety Six and Devin Barbour (Taylor) of Ware Shoals; ex-wife, Debbie Anita Wooten; stepchildren, Shannon, Kristi, and Michael; sister, Angela Kirby (Louie) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Aly, Madison, Landon, Delaney, Aleigha, Asher, Axel, and Gavin; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that he considered family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Youth Hunting Program at www.dnr.sc.gov.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.