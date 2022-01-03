Michael Anthony Gibert, 52, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home.

Born March 24, 1969, in Greenwood, he was a son of Terry Michael and Carolyn Hill Gibert. Michael was a graduate of Ninety Six High School, was a previous owner of Giberts Automotive Towing, and was an avid antique collector.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Heather Gibert of Ninety Six; a son, Carson Gibert of Greenwood; two sisters, Tracy Gibert Dorman of Princetown, NC, and Lori M. Gibert of Ninety Six; and two brothers, Jeffrey Brian (Wanda) Gibert and Wayne H. (Krissy) Gibert, both of Ninety Six.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Terry Mark Gibert and Kenneth Scott Gibert.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Shores Baptist Church, 318 Island Ford Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.

The family is at the home of the parents and will visit following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Burton Center 2605 Hwy 72/221E. Greenwood, SC 29649.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gibert family.