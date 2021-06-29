Merriman Spellman, 88, of 205 Booker Street, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home. Born in Saluda, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late John Abney and the late Kadell Bugg. She is preceded in death by a sister, Ora Mae Bouknight.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one, daughter, Debra Coleman of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Marguerite (Matthew) Payne of Greenwood, SC; one grandson, Christian Coleman of Houston, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Thessa Smith. Public viewing will be held from noon until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.