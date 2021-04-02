Meredith French
Meredith Lauren French, 34, of Bluffton and formerly of Greenwood, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at MUSC, Charleston.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Herbert “Chip” French, III and Sherry Mitchell Eppelsheimer. Meredith was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended College of Charleston. She loved Broadway musicals and plays, reading and was a passionate soccer player. Her favorite place was Folly Beach. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
Surviving is her father of the home; her mother and stepfather, John Eppelsheimer, of Mount Pleasant; grandmother, Frankie Bowie Mitchell of Greenwood; brother, Win French (Brooke Davis) of Columbia; stepsister, Mary Helen Eppelsheimer and niece, Eliot Eppelsheimer; aunts, Jackie Mitchell, Katie Mitchell Simpson, Jeanne Mitchell and Dr. Carol French; uncle, Preston Mitchell and many other aunts, uncles and cousins, whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. John Wall officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:30-4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials be made to Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412 (pethelpers.org) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 (stjude.org/memorialgifts).