Meredith Denise Gilchrist
TROY — Meredith Denise Gilchrist, 49, transitioned from this life into eternal rest, Friday, February 19, 2021 at her home
She was born in Lincolnton, GA, daughter of Luephila Lanier Gilchrist and the late Roosevelt Gilchrist. She graduated from Strom Thurmond High School in 1990. She worked as a forklift operator at Cardinal Health for twenty years.
She is survived by; her mother of the home; son, Jordan Middleton of Troy, SC; daughter, Zayla Middleton of Troy, SC; sisters (twin) Miriam Denane (Rickey) Hill of Parksville, SC, Felicia LaShaun Gilchrist of Troy, SC, and Melanie Crist of McCormick, SC; one grandchild; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Butler and Sons Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday at the funeral home.
The family is 9805 Highway 25 South, Troy SC. Due to the CDC guidelines please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the family. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhom.com