Melvin Graham Welch

ABBEVILLE — Melvin Graham Welch, 74, of Abbeville, died peacefully Monday, April 17, 2023, at Piedmont Health in Augusta, GA, after fighting a heroic battle with Mesothelioma. He was the proud husband of Donna B. Welch for more than 50 years. His trusted support dog, Gilda, never left his side.

Mr. Welch was born in Woodbury, NJ, to the late Willis G. Welch and Jane M. Lovegrove Welch. A graduate of Piedmont Technical College, he worked for over 40 years in the auto mechanic field. Mr. Welch was an avid race car fan, spending many Friday nights at the Shoals. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.