ABBEVILLE — Melvin Graham Welch, 74, of Abbeville, died peacefully Monday, April 17, 2023, at Piedmont Health in Augusta, GA, after fighting a heroic battle with Mesothelioma. He was the proud husband of Donna B. Welch for more than 50 years. His trusted support dog, Gilda, never left his side.
Mr. Welch was born in Woodbury, NJ, to the late Willis G. Welch and Jane M. Lovegrove Welch. A graduate of Piedmont Technical College, he worked for over 40 years in the auto mechanic field. Mr. Welch was an avid race car fan, spending many Friday nights at the Shoals. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Donna, of the home; daughter, Crystal Lee Welch of Abbeville, SC; three grandchildren, Elizabeth McCurry (Michael) of Greensboro, NC, Carson Boseman (Ikeem) and Bryan Lee McCurry, all of Abbeville; step-brother, Larry Vaughn (Shelly) of Soddy Daisy, TN.
G.C. McCurry remained like a son to Mr. Welch and he had a grandfatherly relationship with Dylan Fletcher. Dylan's mother, Jessica Fletcher, was often thought of as a second daughter.
Additionally, Mr. Welch shared a deep affection for the family of the late Rev. James W. Welch and Hazel Welch. Their children are special siblings through love - Stephen Welch, Beth Cannon, Wesley Welch and Glenn Welch.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Paul Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Welch, may be sent to Crossroads Fellowship Church Building Fund, 7832 Hwy. 20, Honea Path, SC 29650 or Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.