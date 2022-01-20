Melvin Eugene Luker

Melvin Eugene Luker, 90, resident of E. Laurel Avenue, widower of Ethel Lee Alexander Luker, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born February 5, 1931, in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Willie and Laura Price Luker. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was retired from Milliken Trucking Company.

He was baptized in the Holiness Faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Vivian L. Phipps and Brenda L. and husband Doyle Timms, all of Greenwood; two sons, Roy Gene "Bean" and wife Sheila Luker and Melvin "Luke" Luker, all of Greenwood; a sister, Niomi "Tiny" Alverson of Hodges; seven grandchildren, Tom (Regina) Luker, Heather (Brooks) Fuller, Tara (Darren) Maddox, Brandy (Greg) Sartor, Wendy Luker, Jimmy (Hannah) Jernigan and Bryan Timms, his primary caregiver; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, two sisters, Lorene Agnew and Juanita Davenport, and two grandchildren, Jennie L. Chastain and David Jernigan.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Robbie Brissie and Rev. Keith Timms officiating. Private burial will follow in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hodges.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 Saturday afternoon.

