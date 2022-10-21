NINETY SIX — Melvin Eugene Griffin, 80, of Ninety Six, beloved husband of Janice Land Griffin, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James Elmore Griffin and Lois Davenport Griffin. Melvin served in the SC National Guard and retired from Carolina Tool Co., where he was employed for over 50 years. He was a loving father and grandfather and was the most honest man his daughter has ever known.

