NINETY SIX — Melvin Eugene Griffin, 80, of Ninety Six, beloved husband of Janice Land Griffin, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James Elmore Griffin and Lois Davenport Griffin. Melvin served in the SC National Guard and retired from Carolina Tool Co., where he was employed for over 50 years. He was a loving father and grandfather and was the most honest man his daughter has ever known.
Melvin was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church for 63 years, where he was a member of the Joe Brehmer Sunday School Class and former RA leader. He enjoyed spending time at the ballfield playing with the church's softball team and loved coaching both men's and women's leagues. Melvin became an avid golfer later in life and was a former member of Star Fort.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home is his daughter, Sheila Hope (Bryan); brothers, James Griffin and Richard Griffin (Kay), all of Ninety Six; granddaughters, Bryana Cochran (Scott), Abbey Quarles (Justin) and Ellie Hope; foster granddaughter, Mauri Mingo; great grandchildren, Addison Quarles, Parks Quarles, Benson Cochran, Blake Cochran and Kierstyn Cochran; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Siloam Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phillip Howle and the Rev. Greg Spearman officiating.
Honorary escort will be members of the Joe Brehmer Sunday School Class of Siloam Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends before the service in the church social hall from 2:00 -3:00 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org) or to Siloam Baptist Church, PO Box 373, Ninety Six, SC 29666 (siloambaptist.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
