Melvin Bernard Lewis Sr., 65, of Magnolia Manor, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood County, January 6, 1957, a son of the late Edward Joe Lewis, Sr. and Burlie Mae Spearman Lewis.

He was a graduate of Greenwood High School class of 1975 and attended Strayer University. He was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church.

He was formerly employed with Grede Foundry in Greenwood and former Chief Finance Officer for the Washington, DC Tax Division.

Surviving is a son, Melvin Bernard Lewis, Jr. (Donna) of Spartanburg, SC ; three brothers, Samuel Lewis (Songa) of Greenwood, Reginald O. Lewis, Sr., of Anderson, SC, and Fernanzer A. Lewis, Sr. of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Caroline Chiles of Greenwood and Janice (Leroy) Campbell of Ninety Six; one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Julius D. Crawford officiating.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

The family is the home of his sister, Caroline Chiles, 648 Mill Road North, Greenwood.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lewis family.

