Melody Kaye Toney Jones
Melody Kaye Toney Jones, 55, wife of Todd A. Jones, resident of E. Sproles Ave., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born Nov, 5, 1965, in Durham, NC, she was a daughter of Judy Toney and the late Myron K. Toney. She was a graduate of Greenville Technical College where she earned her Associate’s Degree in Dental Hygiene. Melody was employed by Dr. Chris Collins and Dr. Lewis Moss as a dental hygienist.
She was a member of NewSpring Church, and was a great woman of faith and an encourager to all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her mother of Greenwood and her husband of the home are her children, Graham Jones of Atlanta, GA, and Julianna Jones of the home; one brother, Glenn (Donna) Toney of Royston GA; her mother and father-in-law, Billy and Trudy Johns; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at NewSpring Church with Rev. Matt Alley officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home on E. Sproles Ave. and will receive friends at the funeral from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Moore, Nick Breeden, Glenn Jones Jr., Adam Thompson, Peter Thompson and Micah Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to NewSpring Church, 1306 SC-72 Bypass NE Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Jones family.