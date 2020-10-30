McArthur Greene Jr., 53 of 1522 Parkway Apt. E-5, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Hospice House of the Piedmont. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late McArthur Greene Sr. and the late Nina Mae Harrison. He is preceded in death by one son Cory Lark.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Johnathan Brown of Bradley, SC ; three daughters, Takeisha Reid Davis and Vakeista Carter both of Greenwood, SC and Shamaria Scott of Charleston, SC; one sister, Tabitha Greene of Columbia, SC; one god sister, Trista Thomas of Greenwood, SC; four grandchildren; a special friend, Annie Settles; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Joe Greene. Public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. A Repast will be held immediately after the service at Community Initiatives, 201-203 Church Avenue in Greenwood. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.