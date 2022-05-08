ABBEVILLE - Maye B. Haddon, 74, resident of Klugh Road, widow of David L. Haddon Jr. passed away, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home in Abbeville.
Born May 24, 1947, in Due West, she was a daughter of the late J.D. and Martha Louise Ware Branyon. Maye was a graduate of Dixie High School and attended Anderson College. She retired from Wells Fargo after 32 years in the banking service.
Maye was a member of Hodges Presbyterian Church where she served as a woman of the church officer and as an elder and deacon. She was also a member of the Daffodils Garden Club, Mt. Aerial DAR and UDC and the Greenwood Women's Club.
Surviving are her daughter, Allison Haddon Parris and husband Ken of Abbeville; twin sister, Faye Hannah and husband Emmett of Hodges, sister, Wanda Jane King of Abbeville; sister-in-law, Martha Branyon of Gainesville, GA; special nieces and nephews and special great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Maye was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Branyon; and her sister, Betty Rose Entrekin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from Hodges Presbyterian Church with Rev. Thelton Powell and Rev. Barry Eller officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be William Cogburn, Shane Ward, Ken Haddon, Steve Cann, Billy Winn and Dylan Bladon.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022.
Memorials may be made to Hodges Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 99, Hodges, SC 29653.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.