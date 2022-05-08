ABBEVILLE - Maye B. Haddon, 74, resident of Klugh Road, widow of David L. Haddon Jr. passed away, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home in Abbeville.

Born May 24, 1947, in Due West, she was a daughter of the late J.D. and Martha Louise Ware Branyon. Maye was a graduate of Dixie High School and attended Anderson College. She retired from Wells Fargo after 32 years in the banking service.

Maye was a member of Hodges Presbyterian Church where she served as a woman of the church officer and as an elder and deacon. She was also a member of the Daffodils Garden Club, Mt. Aerial DAR and UDC and the Greenwood Women's Club.

Surviving are her daughter, Allison Haddon Parris and husband Ken of Abbeville; twin sister, Faye Hannah and husband Emmett of Hodges, sister, Wanda Jane King of Abbeville; sister-in-law, Martha Branyon of Gainesville, GA; special nieces and nephews and special great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Maye was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Branyon; and her sister, Betty Rose Entrekin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from Hodges Presbyterian Church with Rev. Thelton Powell and Rev. Barry Eller officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be William Cogburn, Shane Ward, Ken Haddon, Steve Cann, Billy Winn and Dylan Bladon.

The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022.

Memorials may be made to Hodges Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 99, Hodges, SC 29653.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Mrs. Haddon.

