Mayble Lou Moon Lesley, 80, Greenwood, passed away Saturday, July 9th at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont after a sudden accident.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Andrew Moon and Edna Lou Youngblood Moon. She moved to Greenwood to attend college and was a graduate of Lander College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry. While at Lander, she began to learn at Self Memorial Hospital under her teacher, Rosa Proctor, who would become one of her lifelong best-friends. Mayble retired from Self Regional Medical Center after forty-three years of faithful service as a medical technologist in the Chemistry department of the Laboratory, where she made numerous lifelong friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s activities, as well as visiting her “grand-dogs”, talking to her many special friends during their weekly calls, and visiting her neighbors. She always enjoyed her wonderful finds at the resale shops and watching the Atlanta Braves, working sudoku puzzles, watching birds and squirrels on her deck, and taking care of her fur baby, Frannie.
Mayble was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church and “LADYS” Sunday school class, where she made special friends. She recently enjoyed her annual beach trip with extended family.
Surviving are her children, Rita Dixon (Tim) and Nanci Dixon (Barry); her grandchildren, Justin Bearden, Joshua Bearden (Krystal), Jordan Bearden, Alex Dixon, Reid Dixon (Devyn), and Bradley Dixon; great-grandchildren, Ryvers and Reily Dixon; Boston Terrier fur baby, Frannie, who she rescued from the Humane Society; stepsons, John Lesley, Butch Lesley (Debra) and their children, David and Jason (Angela); In addition to her parents, Mayble was predeceased by husband Woodrow Lesley, stepson Marion Lesley, and special partner Allen McKee, as well as her best friend Rosa Proctor.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
Honorary escort will be and the current and past members of Self Regional Healthcare laboratory staff, Ellen Laughlin, Claire Wash, Dr. John Holman, Cindy Kinney, Tina Stone, Denise Taylor, Rhonda McAllister, Linda Cannon, Betty Barnett, Bea Loftis, and the members of the “LADYS” Sunday School Class of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation or the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Nanci Dixon.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mayble’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.