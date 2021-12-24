MCCCORMICK — Maybell Dunlap Works, 62, of 204 Holiday Road, wife of John Works, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at McCormick Post-Acute. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late J.H. Dunlap and the late Ruby Mae Johnson Dunlap. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Dunlap, and Joseph Dunlap.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Scottie Fitzgerald Dunlap of Greenwood, SC; one grandchild; and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Rev. Robert L. McClinton. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.

