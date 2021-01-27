Ms. Maxine Wideman Jennings, 71, of 320 Chinquapin Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, January 25, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Born in McCormick County, South Carolina on May 21, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Horace (Pie) Wideman, Sr., and Dorothy Settles Wideman.
She was a member of Shiloh AME Church Ladies' Adult Sunday School Class, the Missionary Society, a class leader and Women's Home Aid Society #1. Maxine retired from Solutia after 32 years of faithful service. She was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are a son, Roderick Jennings (Shanita) of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren, Rolland, Raina, Roman and Ramses Jennings; two sisters, Beverly Leverett (Cornelius) of Augusta, GA. and Melanie Rucker of the home; five brothers, Horace Wideman, Jr., (Gabriella) of Rheine, Germany, Emory Wideman of Killeen, TX, David R. Wideman and Cedric Wideman of Lexington, SC, and Erwin Wideman of the home; two special nieces of the home, Kimberly Rucker of North Charleston, SC, and Pamela Rucker of St. Thomas USVI; two aunts, Zelma Wideman of McCormick, SC and Maude Singletary of Detroit, MI; two uncles, Elder Robert T. Settles of Lilburn, GA. and Leroy Settles of Suitland, MD, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service will be held at Shiloh AME Church in McCormick, SC, on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Paul N. Wharton officiating. COVID - 19 guidelines will be followed at the service. Public viewing will be on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests no home visits. Please mail your correspondence to P.O. Box 1749, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Wideman-Jennings Family.