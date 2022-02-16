Maxie Fletcher Moorehead, 89, husband of the late Billie Solesbee Moorehead, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late John and Frances Edwards Moorehead.

Mr. Moorehead served his country as a member of the United States Navy, and was a member of the Challengers Sunday School Class at First Baptist Simpsonville. He retired from Connie Maxwell Children's Home after thirty years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Birchmore, and Donna Webb and husband, Alton; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both of his siblings, John C Moorehead and Velma Grisham.

A Private Service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178 www.conniemaxwell.com.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Tags