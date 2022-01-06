Maurice Ray Corbitt

Maurice Ray Corbitt, 90, former resident of Inkberry Road in St. Matthews, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Wesley Commons Healthcare.

Born January 28, 1931, in Calhoun County, he was the son of the late Ernest E. and Callie Rucker Corbitt. He was a graduate of St. Matthews High School and Clemson College and a US Airforce Veteran of the Korean conflict stationed in Greenland during his service. Mr. Corbitt retired as a chemical engineer with Sonoco of Hartsville South Carolina.

Mr. Corbitt was a lifelong member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in St. Matthews. His Christian faith was evident through committed service to his church and community and through his love and kindness to his family and friends. He was a long-time member of Woodman of the World. Mr. Corbitt was a quiet man, always present and willing to help others in any way he could.

Surviving are a nephew, David and wife Bonnie Corbitt of Greenwood; a great niece, Lauren Jo Corbitt of Greenwood; and a great nephew, Nathan Michael Baker of Pennington, NJ.

He was predeceased by his brother Herbert R. Corbitt.

Memorial services will be conducted at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road, St. Matthews at 2 PM Saturday with Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM in the sanctuary.

Private burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery Funds c/o Judy Sikes, 316 Butler Street, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Corbitt family.

