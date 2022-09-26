DUE WEST — Maudeen Streetman Ashley, 90, of Due West, wife of the late Allen F. Ashley, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Joanna to the late J. C. and Reba Hix Streetman.
Mrs. Ashley was employed as the town clerk of Due West for 30 years. An enthusiastic Dixie Hornet fan, she was a devoted participant of the Dixie High School Booster Club. She enjoyed being a long time member of the Circle 1 group at Due West ARP Church and of the Magnolia Garden Club in Due West. A member of Southside Baptist Church, Honea Path, Mrs. Ashley served as a Sunday School teacher and president of the WMU.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Streetman and daughter-in-law, Rosie Fisher Ashley.
Mrs. Ashley is survived by two sons, Rick Ashley (Lynn) of Greenwood and Robin Ashley (Kathy) of Honea Path; three daughters, Glenda Fleming (Terry) of Greenwood, Jo Sumeral of Due West and Teri Ashley-Rawl of West Columbia; sister, Elizabeth Ledbetter of Greenwood; beloved sister-in-law, Betty Simpson of Abbeville; ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Ashley's life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Southside Baptist Church, Honea Path with Pastor Travis Dyar officiating. A private burial will be held in Due West Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Ashley, be sent to Southside Baptist Church, 1800 US-178, Honea Path, SC 29654 or The Dixie Foundation, PO Box 455, Due West, SC 29639.
