DUE WEST — Maudeen Streetman Ashley, 90, of Due West, wife of the late Allen F. Ashley, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Joanna to the late J. C. and Reba Hix Streetman.

Mrs. Ashley was employed as the town clerk of Due West for 30 years. An enthusiastic Dixie Hornet fan, she was a devoted participant of the Dixie High School Booster Club. She enjoyed being a long time member of the Circle 1 group at Due West ARP Church and of the Magnolia Garden Club in Due West. A member of Southside Baptist Church, Honea Path, Mrs. Ashley served as a Sunday School teacher and president of the WMU.