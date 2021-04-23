Maude Smith Bell
BRADLEY — Maude Smith Bell, 89, resident of Muckaway Road in Bradley, widow of Bobby Allen Bell, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Born in McBean, GA, November 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Etta Mae Smith. Mrs. Bell was the former owner of the Ceramic Shop in Verdery for over 50 years and was a member of Cedar Springs ARP Church, where she formerly taught Sunday School.
Surviving are her two daughters, Pat Harrison and husband Larry of Bradley and Deborah Mayo and husband William Craig of Greenwood, along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was also survived by two brothers, Roy Smith, Jr. of Hodges and Don Smith of Greenwood; one sister, Diane Smith of Georgia.
Mrs. Bell was twice married, first to the late Clarence Bruce Watson and was also predeceased by a sister, Lucy Sprouse and three brothers, Vernon, John and George Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Springs ARP Church, with Dr. Lloyd Melton and Mr. Rod Christian officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Castillo, Joshua Kirby, Anthony Harrison, Jason Bryant, Joey Bryant, Jeremy Godfrin and David Kirby.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Cedar Springs ARP Church, c/o Kay and Rod Christian, 1957 Indian Springs Road, Elberton, GA 30635.