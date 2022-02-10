Mattie Mae Baker Patterson

Mattie Baker Patterson, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Beulah Collins. She was a faithful member of Dunham Temple CME Church, where she served as an Usher, was a Missionary and Stewardess, until her health declined. After her health declined, she served in these positions as Emeritus. She was preceded in death a son, Ernest Baker and a brother, Michael Collins.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one granddaughter, Zachria Williams of Greenville and a host of nephews, nieces and other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Dunham Temple CME Church, conducted by Pastor James McKee. Burial will follow in Marshall Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.
