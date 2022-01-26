Mattie Ervin Hurley, 78, of Greenwood, returned to her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was the 5th child born to the late Fleming "Mack" Ervin and the late Emma Lou Gilliam Ervin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hurley and a sister, Mary Ervin Tutt.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Hector "Rahe "Ervin of Asbury Park, NJ, now residing in Greenwood; two brothers, Fleming "Pete" Ervin, Jr. and Leroy "Victorious" Ervin, both of Greenwood; six sisters, Martha White, Katie Mae Butler, Cathy Thomas and Vernester W. Sheetz, all of Greenwood, Janie Ruth Anderson of Hodges and Sadie Jackson of Columbia, SC; four step-sisters; two step-brothers; nine grandchildren, Iyonia Collins, Rahe Ervin, Riyona Taylor, Equana Collins, Arabia Green, Porsha Copeland, Hector "Lamar" Miller, Melquan Taylor, and Ahmad Wilkins all of New Jersey; six great grandchildren; and a long list of other relatives and friends to celebrate her life.

Arrangements were handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.