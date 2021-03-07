HODGES - Mattie Elizabeth Duncan, 78, of 125 Pine Drive, widow of Meridy Caldwell Duncan Sr., passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Magnolia Manor of Greenwood. Born in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the late Doss Arnett and the late Lillie Mae Lee and Frank Lee.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Edward E. Lee of Killeen, TX and Meridy F. Duncan of Hodges, SC; two daughters, Mary E. Jones of Parksville, SC and Lillie Mae Lee of Donalds, SC; one brother, Ernest Arnett of Baltimore, MD; two sisters, Hattie Mae Womack of Jonesboro, GA and Carrie Brown of Baltimore, MD; fifteen grandchildren, four which were reared in the home, Tamika Richardson, Al'Keshia Hill-Jefferson, Janae Hunter, and Chris Lee; a host of great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. Mary A.M.E. Church in Mt. Carmel, SC, Presiding Douglas Belcher. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.