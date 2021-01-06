Mattie Bell Ryans Harrison
Mattie Bell Ryans Harrison, 75, of 1333 Florida Avenue, Greenwood, SC, entered into eternal rest on December 30, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Edgefield County April 15, 1945 a daughter of the late Mack Ryans and Mattie Peterson Ryans. She was employed with Self Memorial Hospital and a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1963.
She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Tommie Lee Ryans and Mack Ryans, Jr.
Surviving is a son Darrell Harrison of the home, two brothers, Jerry Ryans (Deborah) and Freddie Ryans of Greenwood; two sisters, Sandra Ryans and Geneva Harrison of Greenwood; special nephew, Leon (Sharon) Harrison Charlotte, NC, and a special niece, Cynthia (Larry) Harling of Hodges, SC, and two special god daughters, Vinciya Coleman and Alaiyah Paul of the home, whom she loved dearly and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services are private.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no home visitation.
Condolences may be made via the website or left at the funeral home to be given to the family.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrison.