Matthew McLeskey, son of Michelle (Harper) and Jason McLeskey, passed away on March 6, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Matt is survived by his identical twin and best friend, Jackson; his grandparents, Joyce Smith of Spartanburg, Janet and Jerry McLeskey of Spartanburg, Joan and Michael Harper of Stephens City, VA; his great-grandmother, Julia Burnett of Spartanburg; his aunts and uncles, James McLeskey of Spartanburg, Nathan Harper (Courtney) of Spartanburg, Zachary Harper (Emily) of Salisbury, NC, Jennifer Burchett (Mark) of Georgetown, KY, Jaclyn Wallace (Nickolas) of Jackson, GA; five cousins, plus many more extended family members. He also leaves behind a host of beloved friends and their families in Spartanburg and in Greenwood, SC.
Matt was a junior at Dorman High School and RD Anderson Applied Technology Center. He was a fifth-year angler on the Bass Fishing Team. Matt loved being on the water: fresh or salt, all seasons and in any weather. He was also member of the National Beta Club and National Honor Society.
A Memorial Service will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19th, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg. Casual and traditional attire are equally welcome. There will be no visitation, but the family welcomes pre-arranged visits in their respective homes.
Anyone who feels inspired to give, to please consider memorial gifts to the Outdoor Dream Foundation (Anderson, SC), the DHS Bass Fishing Team (Roebuck, SC, c/o Coach Switzer) or an organization close to your heart.